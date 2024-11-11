L&T Technology Services to acquire Intelliswift Software

For a consideration of USD 110 million

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Technology Services LLC signed agreements to acquire 100% stake in (i) Intelliswift Software (India) by the Company; and (ii) Intelliswift Software Inc. by L&T Technology Services LLC, for an aggregate consideration of up to USD 110 million. The acquisition will enhance LTTS' AI and software capabilities in the Digital Engineering suite for global clients.

