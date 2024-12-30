Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 624.3 points or 0.92% at 67535.85 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (down 4.93%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 3.55%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 3.07%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.74%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 2.43%), Timken India Ltd (down 2.28%), Cummins India Ltd (down 2.25%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 2.09%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2%).

On the other hand, LMW Ltd (up 3.36%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.62%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.9%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 331.91 or 0.6% at 54716.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.94 points or 0.31% at 15848.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.35 points or 0.46% at 23704.05078125.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 351.71 points or 0.45% at 78347.36.

On BSE,1458 shares were trading in green, 2594 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News