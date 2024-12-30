Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 406.62 points or 1.39% at 28792.8 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 3.75%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.33%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.59%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.55%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 1.93%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.9%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.38%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.16%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.1%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 331.91 or 0.6% at 54716.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.94 points or 0.31% at 15848.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.35 points or 0.46% at 23704.05078125.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 78,200; Auto, Metal, IT, financials drag

Rupee volatility hits year-high, spotlight on RBI's currency strategy

Derivatives Market Update: JSW Energy, Adani Group stocks see long build-up

Why IL & FS Engineering & Construction shares hit 5% upper circuit?

China fights rumours of Panda abuse at US zoo in sign of goodwill

The BSE Sensex index was down 351.71 points or 0.45% at 78347.36.

On BSE,1458 shares were trading in green, 2594 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sharika Ent hits the roof on bagging order from JSW Renew Energy

EaseMyTrip.com opens its 24th franchise store in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Retreat

Market at day's low; European shares open lower

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.49 lakh equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story