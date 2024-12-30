Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 406.62 points or 1.39% at 28792.8 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 3.75%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.33%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.59%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.55%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 1.93%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.9%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.38%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.16%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.1%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 331.91 or 0.6% at 54716.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.94 points or 0.31% at 15848.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.35 points or 0.46% at 23704.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was down 351.71 points or 0.45% at 78347.36.

On BSE,1458 shares were trading in green, 2594 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

