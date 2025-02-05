Board of Info Edge (India) approves contribution of up to Rs 1,000 cr in Karjardooma Trust AIF scheme

At meeting held on 05 February 2025

The Board of Info Edge (India) at its meeting held on 05 February 2025 has approved entering into contribution agreement with IE Venture Investment Fund III, a scheme to be launched by Karkardooma Trust, registered with SEBI as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund under SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 to commit contribution of up to Rs.1,000 crore in aggregate, directly or through wholly owned subsidiaries, subject to approval of SEBI and shareholders of the Company. The contribution can be made by the Company directly or through wholly owned subsidiary(ies) in accordance with the multiple drawdowns by the fund over the years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News