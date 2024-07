With effect from 25 July 2024

The Board of Laurus Labs at its meeting held on Ramesh Subrahmanian (DIN: 02933019) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 25 July 2024 for a tenure of 5 years, , subject to approval of the shareholders.

