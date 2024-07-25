Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 8.43% in the June 2024 quarter

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 8.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 529.22 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 8.43% to Rs 254.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 234.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 529.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 467.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales529.22467.77 13 OPM %66.3564.09 -PBDT352.51298.05 18 PBT341.32288.42 18 NP254.17234.41 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

President Murmu renames Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Google Maps announces India-focused features, including flyover callouts

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Stock Market Highlights, July 25: Nifty holds 24,400 amid F&O expiry; Axis Bank falls 5%, TaMo up 6%

Pvt sector owns over 52% of installed power generation capacity of 446GW

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story