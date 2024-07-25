UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 8.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 529.22 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 8.43% to Rs 254.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 234.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 529.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 467.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.529.22467.7766.3564.09352.51298.05341.32288.42254.17234.41

