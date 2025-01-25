Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Macrotech Developers appoints director

At meeting held on 25 January 2025

The Board of Macrotech Developers at its meeting held on 25 January 2025 has approved the appointment of Sushil Kumar Modi as an Additional and Whole-Time Director, for a term of three years, with effect from 25 January 2025, liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the members.

Sushil Kumar Modi would move to a new role within the Company and will consequently cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 25 January 2025.

