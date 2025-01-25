Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new cGMP compliant facility at Bharuch, Gujarat

Jubilant Ingrevia today announced the commissioning of its new cGMP compliant facility at Bharuch, Gujarat. The new facility will manufacture Nutraceuticals and Dietary-Active ingredients for human consumption.

The facility is an extension of the company's USFDA approved plant that is already supplying to the U.S., Europe, Japan and many other markets. It will be fully equipped to cater to the needs of the biggest marquee customers in the food, nutrition and cosmetics space. Customers seeking greener supply chains and high bio-content in their inputs, will especially stand to benefit. The Niacinamide from the new plant in addition to its various applications in skin and hair care, will also pave way for the Company to foray into infant nutrition market globally, with food grade Niacin.

The production of these new grades of Vitamin B3 will significantly enhance the Company's presence within value-added products with this high-value and high-margin offering.

