NTPC commissions Unit 1 (660 MW) of Khurja STPP

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 77393.18 MW.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 77393.18 MW.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:21 PM IST