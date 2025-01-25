NTPC commissions Unit 1 (660 MW) of Khurja STPP

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, Unit I (660 MW) of Khurja STPP (2X660 MW) of THDC India, a subsidiary of NTPC, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs of 26 January 2025.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 77393.18 MW.

