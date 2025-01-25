Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports approves acquisition of balance stake in Maiz Citchem

Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports approves acquisition of balance stake in Maiz Citchem

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 25 January 2025

The Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports at its meeting held on 25 January 2025 has approved the acquisition of 50,00,000 equity shares (25% stake) of Maiz Citchem from M/s.SMAS Investors LLP at fair market value i.e. Rs. 10 per equity share. After this acquisition completed, MCL will become wholly-owned subsidiary company of Gujarat Ambuja Exports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new cGMP compliant facility at Bharuch, Gujarat

NTPC commissions Unit 1 (660 MW) of Khurja STPP

KRBL onboard legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador for India Gate Basmati Rice

Interest rate on GOI FRB 2035 shall be 6.66% says RBI

Sharda Cropchem posts PAT of Rs 31 crore in Q3; records volume growth of 49%

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story