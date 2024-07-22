Board of Nitin Spinners approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 22 July 2024

The Board of Nitin Spinners at its meeting held on 22 July 2024 has approved the following :

1. Designation of Dinesh Nolkha (DIN : 00054658) is changed from Managing Director to Chairman and Managing Director with effect from 01 October 2024 for remaining tenure in the current appointment up to 30 September 2027.

2. Appointed Nitin Nolakha (DIN : 00054707) as Managing Director of the company for 5 (Five) years with effect from 01 October 2024.

3. Appointed Pratyush Nolakha (DIN : 10704970) as an Additional Director (Executive) on Board of the Company with effect from 22 July 2024.