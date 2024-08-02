Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves proposal for fund raising

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 02 August 2024

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International at its meeting held today i.e. 02 August 2024, has considered and approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, raising of funds, inter alia, by issue of equity shares and/or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of one or more further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts / Global Depository Receipts/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

