Board of SML ISUZU approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 02 August 2024

The Board of SML ISUZU at its meeting held on 02 August 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:

- Resignation of Takashi Nishida (DIN 09699655) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 8 August 2024.

- Appointment of Tomoyuki Yamaguchi as Additional Director of the Company with effect from 09 August 2024.

- Completion of second term of S.K. Tuteja (DIN 00594076), Chairman and Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 21 September 2024.

- Completion of second term of Sudhir Nayar (DIN 00200415), Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 21 September 2024.

- Recommended appointment of of Sanjeev Mehan (DIN 00224016), to the Members of the Company, as an Independent Director on the Board to hold office for a term of five(5) consecutive years commencing from 22 September 2024.

- Appointed Chandra Shekhar Verma as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 22 September 2024 due to demitting of office by S.K. Tuteja.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

