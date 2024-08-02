Board of SML ISUZU approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 02 August 2024

The Board of SML ISUZU at its meeting held on 02 August 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:

- Resignation of Takashi Nishida (DIN 09699655) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 8 August 2024.

- Appointment of Tomoyuki Yamaguchi as Additional Director of the Company with effect from 09 August 2024.

- Completion of second term of S.K. Tuteja (DIN 00594076), Chairman and Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 21 September 2024.

- Completion of second term of Sudhir Nayar (DIN 00200415), Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 21 September 2024.