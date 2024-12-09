Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Styrenix Performance Materials approves acquisition of INEOS Thailand

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 09 December 2024

The Board of Styrenix Performance Materials at its meeting held on 09 December 2024 has approved the proposed acquisition by the Company (through a step down subsidiary) of 100% shareholding of INEOS Styrolution (Thailand) Co.,(INEOS Thailand) from its existing shareholders, i.e. INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (INEOS Germany), INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte. and INEOS Styrolution Hong Kong Company, subject to completion of customary conditions precedent (Proposed Acquisition), in terms of a share sale and purchase agreement between the Company and INEOS Germany (SPA). Pursuant to the Board's approval, the Company has executed the SPA with INEOS Germany today i.e. on 09 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

