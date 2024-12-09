Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister launches LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

Prime Minister launches LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana at an event in Panipat, Haryana. The initiative, which seeks to empower over 1 lakh women across India, is set to provide women aged 18 to 70 with the opportunity to become LIC agents, thereby enhancing their financial independence and literacy. Women who are at least 10th-grade graduates will undergo a three-year training program to enhance their financial literacy and understanding of insurance. After the training, they will work as LIC agents, with the possibility of earning a stipend during the training period and commissions based on policy sales

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vi board approves raising up to Rs 1,980 crore through preferential issue

Tata Group-owned Air India places an order with Airbus for 100 planes

LIVE: One nation, one election Bill likely in this session of Parliament

Paytm shares triple from low as it divests non-core businesses for growth

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health sets IPO price band at Rs 1,265-1,329

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story