Prime Minister launches LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana at an event in Panipat, Haryana. The initiative, which seeks to empower over 1 lakh women across India, is set to provide women aged 18 to 70 with the opportunity to become LIC agents, thereby enhancing their financial independence and literacy. Women who are at least 10th-grade graduates will undergo a three-year training program to enhance their financial literacy and understanding of insurance. After the training, they will work as LIC agents, with the possibility of earning a stipend during the training period and commissions based on policy sales

