Datamatics Global Services to acquire TNQ Tech

Datamatics Global Services has signed agreement to acquire 100% stake in TNQ Tech (TNQTech), a Chennai based digital publishing technology and services company renowned for quality, efficiency, and innovation through purchase of shares from its existing shareholders in one or more tranches in accordance with the terms of Definitive Agreements. The said acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the Definitive Agreements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News