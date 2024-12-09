Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datamatics Global Services to acquire TNQ Tech

Datamatics Global Services to acquire TNQ Tech

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Datamatics Global Services has signed agreement to acquire 100% stake in TNQ Tech (TNQTech), a Chennai based digital publishing technology and services company renowned for quality, efficiency, and innovation through purchase of shares from its existing shareholders in one or more tranches in accordance with the terms of Definitive Agreements. The said acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the Definitive Agreements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Explained: RBI is using an AI tool MuleHunter.ai to cut down digital frauds

YesMadam fires employees after stress survey, HR's email sparks outrage

Jharkhand CM Soren, ministers take oath as members of Legislative Assembly

Premium

Mumbai's infrastructure revamp takes centre stage as new govt takes charge

RBI Governor Das meets FM Sitharaman ahead of former's term coming to end

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story