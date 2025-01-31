Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering approves scheme of arrangement

Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering approves scheme of arrangement

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 31 January 2025

The Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering at its meeting held on 31 January 2025 has inter-alia considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Belgharia Engineering Udyog, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (Transferee Company or BEL) and their respective shareholders and creditors under the under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) (Scheme), which inter alia provides for transfer of the Transferred Undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) from the Transferor Company to the Transferee Company as a going concern on slump exchange basis, with effect from the Appointed Date (as defined in the Scheme) and various other matters consequential thereto or otherwise integrally connected therewith in the manner set out in the Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares advance

Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Marico Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 399 crore in FY25;declares dividend of Rs 3.50/sh

Rail Vikas Nigam announces Striking Off of Dighi Roha Rail

Ola Electric launches Gen 3 S1 portfolio of scooters

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story