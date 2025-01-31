Ola Electric launches Gen 3 S1 portfolio of scooters

Ola Electric launched its S1 Gen 3 portfolio taking the technology play in EVs to the Next Level'. Built on the advanced Gen 3 platform, the all-new portfolio now starts at Rs 79,999 for S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (introductory prices).

Headlining the Gen 3 portfolio is the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell), and 4kWh priced Rs 1,69,999, and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. The S1 X range is priced at Rs 79,999 for 2kWh, Rs 89,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 99,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at Rs 1,07,999. Along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters, the company announced to continue to retail its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to Rs 35,000, with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at Rs 1,14,999, Rs 69,999, Rs 79,999, and Rs 89,999, respectively.

At the pinnacle of innovation and engineering, the Gen 3 platform delivers the next level of performance, efficiency, safety, and reliability. The entire portfolio now sports a mid-drive motor and chain drive optimised performance and reliability, and an integrated MCU (Motor Control Unit) for better range and efficiency. Over the Gen 2, Gen 3 offers 20% increase in peak power, 11% reduction in cost, an increase in range. The Gen 3 platform also introduces the category-first dual ABS (Anti-lock Braki System), and patented brake-by-wire technology for EV scooters which applies brakes based on the brake position sensor and dynamically modulates the type of braking between regenerative and mechanical braking. This patented technology offers unmatched safety, control, and highly efficient braking in all conditions and increases energy recovery by 15%.

