Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2025.

Vakrangee Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 24.03 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Whirlpool of India Ltd crashed 9.64% to Rs 1140.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3953 shares in the past one month.

Vedant Fashions Ltd tumbled 8.32% to Rs 942.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3413 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd pared 5.52% to Rs 793.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27129 shares in the past one month.

Samhi Hotels Ltd corrected 5.45% to Rs 170.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marico Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 399 crore in FY25;declares dividend of Rs 3.50/sh

Rail Vikas Nigam announces Striking Off of Dighi Roha Rail

Ola Electric launches Gen 3 S1 portfolio of scooters

Punjab National Bank rallies as Q3 PAT doubles to Rs 4,508 crore

DE Nora India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story