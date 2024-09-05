Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of United Spirits approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 September 2024

The Board of United Spirits at its meeting held on 05 September 2024 has approved the following changes in directorate -

1. Resignation of Mamta Sundara, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director (DIN: 05356182) from end of business hours on 30 September 2024.

2. Appointment of Preeti Arora (DIN:10768374) as an Additional Director (NonExecutive Non-Independent Director) of the Company effective 1 October 2024.

3. Cessation of directorate on completion of second term of Dr. Indu Shahani, Independent Director (DIN: 00112289) from end of business hours on 29 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

