Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Varun Beverages approves exclusive agreement with PepsiCo

Board of Varun Beverages approves exclusive agreement with PepsiCo

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 15 July 2025

The Board of Varun Beverages at its meeting held on 15 July 2024 has approved to enter into following exclusive agreements:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(i) Varun Foods (Zimbabwe) (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and Premier Nutrition Trading LLC, Dubai (subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc.) to manufacture, distribute & sell snacks Simba Munchiez in the territory of Zimbabwe on or before 01 October 2025 (i.e. the expected date of start of commercial production from company's own manufacturing facility).

(ii) Varun Beverages (Zambia) (subsidiary of the Company) and Premier Nutrition Trading LLC, Dubai (subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc.) to manufacture, distribute & sell snacks Simba Munchiez in the territory of Zambia on or before 01 April 2026 (i.e. the expected date of start of commercial production from company's own manufacturing facility).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty off record highs, near 24,600; Sensex up 150 pts; SBI, NTPC shine

8-carat 'Modi diamond' with PM's engraved face at Surat exhibition: WATCH

HDFC Life's Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 478 crore

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched: Details here

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story