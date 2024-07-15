Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 775.24 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 26.47% to Rs 603.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 775.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 574.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales775.24574.54 35 OPM %76.6774.57 -PBDT765.52584.17 31 PBT752.25571.26 32 NP603.76477.41 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty off record highs, near 24,600; Sensex up 150 pts; SBI, NTPC shine

Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain increasing defence production in India

Oriental Carbon stock up over 50% in July; what's leading the bull charge?

Trump assassination bid: Ex-US presidents, world leaders who were targeted

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story