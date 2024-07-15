HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 775.24 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 26.47% to Rs 603.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 775.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 574.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.775.24574.5476.6774.57765.52584.17752.25571.26603.76477.41

