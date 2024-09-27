Bondada Engg hits the roof on securing work order worth Rs 468 cr

Bondada Engineering was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 627.60 after the company has received an order from KPI Green Energy for supply of material for solar power generation plant. Shares of KPI Green Energy fell 0.42% to Rs 889 on the BSE. Shares of KPI Green Energy fell 0.42% to Rs 889 on the BSE. KPI Green Energy has issued a work order to Bondada Engineering for the supply of materials for a solar power generation plant with a capacity of 130 MWp/100 MWac. This includes both the supply of materials and the work contract for the installation of the solar power generation plant. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project is valued at Rs 467.99 crore and is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of receipt of the purchase order (PO).

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

