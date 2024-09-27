RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging work contract worth Rs 156 crore from Maharashtra Govt

RailTel Corporation of India added 1.86% to Rs 469.90 after the company announced that it has received the work order from Rural Development Department, Mantralaya, Maharashtra, amounting to Rs 155.71 crore.

The contract is for Operationalization of Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra (ASSK)-GP project in Konkan, Pune, Nashik Regions.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.