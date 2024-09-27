Nifty scale above 26,250; metal shares rally for 6th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 117.22 points or 0.14% to 85,953.34. The Nifty 50 index added 52.95 points or 0.20% to 26,269.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,966.03 and 26,271.85, respectively in morning trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.56%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,234 shares rose and 1,350 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index gained 1.66% to 10,151.05. The index jumped 9.72% in six consecutive trading sessions.
National Aluminium Company (up 3.61%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.77%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.5%), Vedanta (up 2.4%), Welspun Corp (up 2.31%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 2.22%), Tata Steel (up 1.93%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.54%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.43%) and NMDC (up 1.3%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
RailTel Corporation of India advanced 1.92% after the company announced that it has received the work order from Rural Development Department, Mantralaya, Maharashtra, amounting to Rs 155.71 crore.
PC Jeweller hit an upper circuit of 5% after the Bank of India submitted its approval to the One Time Settlement (OTS) proposal submitted by the company to settle the outstanding dues.
Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.70%. The company said that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Sasan Gir, Gujarat.
