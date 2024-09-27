Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Basic materials stocks rise

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 82.67 points or 1.04% at 8060.01 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, NOCIL Ltd (up 4.94%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 4.65%),Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 3.27%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.91%),Pakka Ltd (up 2.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (up 2.8%), Prism Johnson Ltd (up 2.68%), NMDC Steel Ltd (up 2.54%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.45%), and Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 2.39%).

On the other hand, Insecticides India Ltd (down 1.79%), Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 1.65%), and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.47%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 213.87 or 0.37% at 57265.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.51 points or 0.25% at 17118.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.8 points or 0.09% at 26240.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 70.09 points or 0.08% at 85906.21.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 1117 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

