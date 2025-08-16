Borosil consolidated net profit rises 87.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 232.69 crore

Net profit of Borosil rose 87.41% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 232.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.232.69216.8116.0513.3645.5032.3023.4812.9317.419.29

