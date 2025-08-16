Aliens Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.45% to Rs 31.23 crore

Net loss of Aliens Developers Pvt reported to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 51.45% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.2320.62-22.326.64-10.050.84-10.060.83-10.060.83

