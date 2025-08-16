Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 269.32 crore

Net profit of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 28.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 269.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 260.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.269.32260.0711.9614.3616.5922.62-11.70-11.8828.18-11.45

