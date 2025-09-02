Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sep 02 2025
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 41355, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 0.92% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41355, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 0.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25660, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17336 shares today, compared to the daily average of 40036 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 41510, up 1.19% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 27.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 0.92% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 54.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Sep 02 2025

