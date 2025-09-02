Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhartiya International allots 4.26 lakh equity shares

Bhartiya International allots 4.26 lakh equity shares

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
On conversion of warrants

Bhartiya International has allotted 4,26,000 equity shares on conversion of warrants on 02 September 2025.

Consequent to conversation of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,41,04,110 /-consisting of 1,34,10,411 equity Shares of Re. 10/- each. The new equity shares so allotted, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

