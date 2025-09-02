Bhartiya International allots 4.26 lakh equity shares

On conversion of warrants

Bhartiya International has allotted 4,26,000 equity shares on conversion of warrants on 02 September 2025.

Consequent to conversation of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,41,04,110 /-consisting of 1,34,10,411 equity Shares of Re. 10/- each. The new equity shares so allotted, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

