Glenmark USA to launch Eribulin Mesylate Injection, mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

Glenmark's Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Halaven Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL), of Eisai, Inc., and the company will begin distribution in September 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending July 2025, the Halaven Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately $66.3 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News