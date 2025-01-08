Brigade Enterprises launches 10-acre mixed use development 'Brigade Gateway at Neopolis'

Including high-end residences, World Trade Center, Intercontinental Hotel and lifestyle mall

Brigade Enterprises has announced the launch of Brigade Gateway at Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad, approximately a 10-acre mixed use development. Brigade Gateway will be Hyderabad's most integrated lifestyle mixed-use development and includes a World Trade Center, Brigade Residences, a 300+ keys Intercontinental Hotel and a destination lifestyle mall, Brigade's Orion Mall.

The Brigade Gateway Residences will be one of the tallest buildings in Hyderabad featuring around 600 premium residences in 3, 4 and duplex 5-bedroom formats across 58 floors and will have a sales potential of Rs 3,300 crores. Brigade Residences includes a thoughtfully curated election of world-class amenities, crafted to provide an elevated living experience at the pinnacle of luxury. As a green certified development, it will incorporate solar power generation, stormwater harvesting, and an on-site sewage treatment plant for water reuse.

The commercial tower, standing at 212 metres, is poised to become an iconic addition to the city skyline. It will feature Orion Mall on the first seven floors, the World Trade Center spanning 22 floors, InterContinental across 12 floors, and two floors dedicated to serviced residences.

This will be the fourth World Trade Center developed by Brigade Group among the six licenses it holds, offering flexible office spaces with the largest floor space at approximately 4,000 square meters. This skyscraper will be iconic in its own right, featuring cutting-edge, ultra-high-speed information network facilities, a comprehensive international design, and state-of-the-art security functions.

Brigade Gateway's design seamlessly integrates various asset classes while maintaining a core focus on sustainability. With approximately 10,000 employees across offices and commercial spaces, and around 3,000 residents, Brigade Gateway is poised to become a landmark in the city.

