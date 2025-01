IDFC FIRST Bank has allotted 4,68,532 equity shares under ESOS on 08 January 2025. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from to Rs 73,20,04,53,360 /- comprising of 7,32,00,45,336 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,20,51,38,680 /- comprising of 7,32,05,13,868 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

