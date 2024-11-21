Britannia Inds slips on facing notice from FSSAI over product compliance

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Britannia Industries declined 2.54% to Rs 4,769.35 after the company informed that it has received a notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to prohibit the sale of one batch of its product.

The notice has been issued regarding compliance with the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) concerning the use of one of the preservatives within the prescribed limits in one of the batches of the companys product.

There is no material impact on the financials or operations or other activities of the company on account of this notice, said Britannia in an exchange filing.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 9.37% to Rs 531.55 crore despite a 4.48% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,566.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

