Britannia Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 4734.75, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 22.78% rally in NIFTY and a 12.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4734.75, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 22415.1. The Sensex is at 73688.47, down 1.24%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 1.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54490.55, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.81 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4774.15, down 0.56% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 22.78% rally in NIFTY and a 12.44% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News