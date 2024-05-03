Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1246.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.82% in last one year as compared to a 23.48% jump in NIFTY and a 13.05% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1246.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 22541.85. The Sensex is at 74121.44, down 0.66%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 5.86% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54490.55, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1245.4, up 0.41% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 33.82% in last one year as compared to a 23.48% jump in NIFTY and a 13.05% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Godrej Consumer reports strong sales volume growth in Q4

Godrej Prop jumps after inking pact to develop township project in Bengaluru

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG shares declines for 2nd day

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.12%

INR gains despite selling in local stocks

Sarveshwar Foods supports farmers in Jammu &amp; Kashmir Union Territory

Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 186.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story