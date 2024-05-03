Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1246.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.82% in last one year as compared to a 23.48% jump in NIFTY and a 13.05% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1246.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 22541.85. The Sensex is at 74121.44, down 0.66%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 5.86% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54490.55, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1245.4, up 0.41% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 33.82% in last one year as compared to a 23.48% jump in NIFTY and a 13.05% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News