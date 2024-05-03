Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1637.2, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.31% jump in NIFTY and a 12.17% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1637.2, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 22511.8. The Sensex is at 73920.49, down 0.93%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has slipped around 1.12% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21873.7, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1639, up 0.5% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.31% jump in NIFTY and a 12.17% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 220.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News