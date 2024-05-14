Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The frontline indices traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above 22,150 mark after hitting the day's low of 22,081.25 in morning trade. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 180.34 points or 0.25% to 72,961.10. The Nifty 50 index added 56.60 points or 0.26% to 22,160.65.

The broader market outperformed the key indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.29%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,555 shares rose and 970 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.59% to 961.95. The index gained 2.86% in the two trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.18%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.14%), Godrej Properties (up 2.08%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.84%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.56%) Sunteck Realty (up 1.3%), Sobha (up 0.62%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.54%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.41%) and DLF (up 0.15%) advanced.

DLF added 0.15%. The realty majors consolidated net profit increased 61.53% to Rs 920.71 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 570.01 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations grew 46.62% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,134.81 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cochin Shipyard surged 8.31% after the company wins a big European contract (Rs 500-1000 crore) to design and build a hybrid service vessel for offshore wind farms. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Coromandel International added 1.66% after the company acquires an additional 7% stake in drone manufacturer Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 150 crore.

Manali Petrochem jumped 4.30% after the companys board approves setting up a new manufacturing facility in western India.

Global Markets:

Shares in Asia traded mixed as investors analyzed inflation data from India and Japan. Japan's wholesale inflation (corporate goods price index) rose slightly by 0.9% year-on-year in April.

US markets ended with mixed results. The Dow Jones snapped its winning streak with a 0.21% dip, while the S&P 500 barely budged. The Nasdaq managed a small gain of 0.29%. Apple and Alphabet (Google's parent company) rose despite early weakness.

Meme stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Koss soared due to speculation surrounding a potential return to social media by Keith Gill, the "Roaring Kitty" figure who ignited the meme-stock frenzy of 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices near flat line; realty shares decline

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses, realty shares rally for 4th day

Broader mkt rallies; realty shares rise for 7th day

Basic materials stocks slide

Indices trim gains; realty shares in demand; VIX drops 5.64%

Machino Plastics lays foundation stone for new plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 50,000 equity shares under ESOS

Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Jindal Steel &amp; Power rallies Q4 PAT soars to Rs 933 cr

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹31,000 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story