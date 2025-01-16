Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,300 level. Realty shares extended gains for the three consecutive trading sessions. Trading could be volatile due to the weekly F&O series expiry today.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 269.30 points or 0.34% to 76,987.38. The Nifty 50 index added 93.95 points or 0.40% to 23,307.15.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.68%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,816 shares rose and 811 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Reliance Industries (up 0.14%), Infosys (up 0.11%), LTIMindtree (up 1.50%), Axis Bank (up 0.52%), Havells India (up 0.60%), Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (up 2.67), Waaree Renewable Technologies (up 2.19%), Alok Industries (down 1.39%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (up 2.58%), DB Corp (up 1.11%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 4.25%), Kesoram Industries (up 1.52%), Last Mile Enterprises (down 0.53%), Mastek (up 2.24%), Metro Brands (down 0.95%), National Standard (India) (up 4.31%), Pacheli Industrial Finance (up 5%) and Radhika Jeweltech (up 3.42%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 3.01% to 948.55. The index gained 4.44% in three consecutive trading sessions.

SignatureGlobal India (up 4.6%), Godrej Properties (up 4.28%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.97%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.59%) and DLF (up 2.78%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.55%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.43%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.46%), Sobha (up 1.34%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 4.22% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 26.9% to Rs 541.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 740.80 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 5.9% YoY to Rs 1,715.20 crore in Q3 FY25.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) soared 8.32% after the company announced the receipt of a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for a project worth Rs 3,622.14 crore.

CEAT tumbled 5.09% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 46.49% to Rs 97.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 181.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,299.90 crore against Rs 2,963.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

