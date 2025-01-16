Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 269.30 points or 0.34% to 76,987.38. The Nifty 50 index added 93.95 points or 0.40% to 23,307.15.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.68%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,816 shares rose and 811 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Reliance Industries (up 0.14%), Infosys (up 0.11%), LTIMindtree (up 1.50%), Axis Bank (up 0.52%), Havells India (up 0.60%), Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (up 2.67), Waaree Renewable Technologies (up 2.19%), Alok Industries (down 1.39%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (up 2.58%), DB Corp (up 1.11%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 4.25%), Kesoram Industries (up 1.52%), Last Mile Enterprises (down 0.53%), Mastek (up 2.24%), Metro Brands (down 0.95%), National Standard (India) (up 4.31%), Pacheli Industrial Finance (up 5%) and Radhika Jeweltech (up 3.42%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index added 3.01% to 948.55. The index gained 4.44% in three consecutive trading sessions.
SignatureGlobal India (up 4.6%), Godrej Properties (up 4.28%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.97%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.59%) and DLF (up 2.78%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.55%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.43%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.46%), Sobha (up 1.34%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 4.22% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 26.9% to Rs 541.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 740.80 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 5.9% YoY to Rs 1,715.20 crore in Q3 FY25.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) soared 8.32% after the company announced the receipt of a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for a project worth Rs 3,622.14 crore.
CEAT tumbled 5.09% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 46.49% to Rs 97.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 181.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,299.90 crore against Rs 2,963.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
