Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 78.48 points or 1.52% at 5241.55 at 09:30 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.07%), SJVN Ltd (up 4.38%),K.P. Energy Ltd (up 3.98%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.79%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were EMS Ltd (up 3.31%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 3.24%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.09%), Nava Ltd (up 2.57%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 2.54%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (down 0.65%), turned lower.

At 09:30 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 772.29 or 1.5% at 52345.4.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 201.6 points or 1.35% at 15171.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 121.6 points or 0.52% at 23334.8.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 327.01 points or 0.43% at 77051.09.

On BSE,2645 shares were trading in green, 462 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News