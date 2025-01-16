Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 108.11 points or 1.57% at 6985.01 at 09:30 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 5.32%), Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (up 4.79%),Insecticides India Ltd (up 4.19%),Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.04%),BIGBLOC Construction Ltd (up 3.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Meghmani Organics Ltd (up 3.66%), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 3.57%), Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (up 3.52%), TGV Sraac Ltd (up 3.4%), and Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (up 3.38%).

On the other hand, Fairchem Organics Ltd (down 1.8%), Fine Organic Industries Ltd (down 0.6%), and Foseco India Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:30 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 772.29 or 1.5% at 52345.4.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 201.6 points or 1.35% at 15171.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 121.6 points or 0.52% at 23334.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 327.01 points or 0.43% at 77051.09.

On BSE,2645 shares were trading in green, 462 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

