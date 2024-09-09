Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks slide

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 23.38 points or 0.03% to 81,160.55. The Nifty 50 index lost 12.10 points or 0.05% to 24,840.05.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.15%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,290 shares rose and 2,452 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Gala Precision Engineering were currently trading at Rs 761.05 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 43.87% as compared with the issue price of Rs 529.
The scrip was listed at Rs 750, exhibiting a premium of 1.47% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 787 and a low of 721. On the BSE, over 2.46 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 1.43% to 6,560.10. The index fell 4.94% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Union Bank of India (down 2.68%), Central Bank of India (down 2.53%), Bank of India (down 2.31%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.18%), UCO Bank (down 2.12%), Canara Bank (down 1.92%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.86%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.82%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.68%) and Bank of Baroda (down 1.55%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SML ISUZU shed 0.15%. The company said that it has decided to increase the prices of its buses (all models) in the range of 1.0% to 1.5%, effective 01 October 2024.
Repco Home Finance declined 1.45% after the company informed that K. Lakshmi has tendered her resignation as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, due to personal reasons.
ION Exchange (India) advanced 1.47% after the company has been awarded contracts from Technimont SPA, Italy, for de-oiling, dimenralisation and condensate poly unit packages for the Hail & Ghasha development project of ADNOC, UAE, totaling approximately Rs 168 crore. The projects are to be completed within 61 weeks from projects award dates.
