Life insurers' new business premium rises 22% to Rs 32,644 cr in Aug

Life insurers have recorded a 22 per cent rise in underwriting new business with a premium collection of Rs 32,644 crore in August.

The new business premium collection for the first five months of FY25 rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,54,194 crore from Rs 1,27,661 crore in the same period last year, as per the monthly data released by the industry body Life Insurance Council.

