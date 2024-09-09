Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Life insurers' new business premium rises 22% to Rs 32,644 cr in Aug

Life insurers' new business premium rises 22% to Rs 32,644 cr in Aug

The new business premium collection for the first five months of FY25 rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,54,194 crore from Rs 1,27,661 crore in the same period last year

Life insurance, insurance
Life insurers made net additions of 1,08,147 individual life insurance agents in August 2024 alone. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Life insurers have recorded a 22 per cent rise in underwriting new business with a premium collection of Rs 32,644 crore in August.

The new business premium collection for the first five months of FY25 rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,54,194 crore from Rs 1,27,661 crore in the same period last year, as per the monthly data released by the industry body Life Insurance Council.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

New business premiums expanded from Rs 26,788.55 crore in August 2023 to Rs 32,644 crore in August 2024, with year-to-date collections growing even more from Rs 1,27,661 crore to Rs 1,54,194 crore this year, according to the council data.

Despite the underlying demand for enhanced insurance protection from individual consumers and corporate clients alike, new policy issuances decreased by 1.44 per cent to 23,94,007 in August 2024 compared to 24,28,895 policies sold in the same period last year.

Life insurers made net additions of 1,08,147 individual life insurance agents in August 2024 alone, contributing to an overall 3.74 per cent growth in cumulative agent count against those at the start of FY24-25.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ACKO enters life insurance market with Flexi Term Life Insurance Plan

LIC ordered to pay Rs 50 lakh to Covid policy premium payer's family

Life insurance premium are rising: Here is how consumers may save costs

IndiaFirst Life becomes 1st Indian life insurer to start ops in GIFT City

Here is why SBI Life, HDFC Life, LIC shares rallied up to 4% on BSE today

Topics :Life Insuranceinsurance premiumInsurance Sector

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story