Airtel Finance launches fixes deposits at interest rates up to 9.1% p.a.

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of a fixed deposits marketplace under its digital arm, Airtel Finance. These fixed deposits come at an attractive interest rate of up to 9.1% per annum.

The marketplace enables Airtel Finance to provide an assured return and fixed-income investment option on the digital platform that is built on top of Airtel's Thanks App framework.

It strengthens its portfolio offering of Personal Loans, Airtel Axis Bank Cobrand Credit Cards, Airtel Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI cards, Credit Cards marketplace and Gold Loan.

Airtel Finance has offered the Fixed Deposit service via a partnership with multiple small finance banks and NBFCs including Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Shriram Finance. This will help customers lock in assured returns at high rates of interest.