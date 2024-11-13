BSE Q2 PAT soars to Rs 346 cr

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reported 192% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 346 crore on 137% soar in revenue from operations to Rs 746 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 165% to Rs 432 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 163 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 389 core, registering the growth of 192% as compared with Rs 133 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 52% in Q2 FY25 as against 42% in Q2 FY24.

The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for Q2 FY25 stands at Rs. 9,768 crores as compared to Rs. 5,922 crores in the same quarter last year. The average daily premium turnover in the equity derivatives segment for Q2 FY25 stands at Rs. 8,203 crores as compared to Rs. 768 crores in the same quarter last year.

Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 68% to reach 16.28 crores in Q2FY25 from 9.67 crores in Q2 FY24

Asia Index Pvt. (AIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, launched 11 new indices in the last three months, including several innovative indices such as Business Group, Premium consumption, and internet economy, which are relevant for the asset management industry and the investors at large.

MD & CEO, BSE said, BSE recorded its best quarter in its history, achieving its best half-year revenue and profit of Rs 1,493 crore and Rs 610 crore respectively. By continuously expanding our product offerings and investing in our infrastructure, we remain committed to ensuring that BSE remains at the forefront of financial markets, offering a transparent, well-regulated and highly liquid platform for companies and investors alike. We also look forward to working closely in partnership with our stakeholders and regulators, to ensure that our markets remain fit for purpose for the next generation of investors.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first & the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

The scrip declined 3% to Rs 4,538.05 on the BSE.

