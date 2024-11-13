Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton slumps after weak Q2 performance

Greaves Cotton slumps after weak Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Greaves Cotton tumbled 9.86% to Rs 161.30 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 379.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Income from operations fell by 3% YoY to Rs 705 crore during the quarter.

While EBITDA declined by 50% YoY to Rs 23 crore, EBITDA margin fell by 300 basis points YoY to 3.3% in the second quarter.

Operating profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 6 crore, down by 85% from Rs 40 crore in Q2 FY24.

Akhila Balachandar, chief financial officer, Greaves Cotton, said: "Our Q2 FY25 results underscore the robustness of our diversification strategy and the momentum we are building across our businesses. Our performance in Retail, Engineering, and Excel, alongside the promising growth in Electric Mobility, reflects our agile approach to meeting diverse market demands.

Our fuel-agnostic strategy continues to expand our reach and adaptability, reinforcing our confidence in the path we've charted. This momentum reaffirms our commitment to delivering consistent value for our stakeholders.

More From This Section

Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 2,273 crore

Market sell-off intensifies; European mrkt opens lower

Passenger vehicle sales up 0.9% on year in October, 2W sales soar 14.2%

Patel Engg climbs after Q2 PAT soars 151% YoY

Epack Durable hits the floor as net loss widens in Q2 FY25

Greaves Cotton is a multi-product and multi-location engineering company. The company is a leading name in fuel agnostic powertrain solutions, e-mobility, aftermarket & retail.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, metal stocks drag Sensex 750 pts lower to 77,900; Nifty at 23,600

Prism Johnson posts bigger-than-expected Q2 loss on tepid cement demand

Why this micro-cap stock zoomed over 100% in 6 days in weak market? Details

LIVE: PM lays foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga; unveils projects worth Rs 12,100 cr in Bihar

Jaishankar meets Italian Ambassador, discusses India-Italy strategic ties

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story