Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 2,273 crore

Kalpataru Projects International said that the company, along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,273 crore.

The company has bagged orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market and it has also won residential building projects in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are delighted with the continuous inflow of orders. Our order book continues to strengthen with significant traction in the T&D business, particularly in India.

We are also happy with the new order wins in the B&F business, which helps us to reinforce our position in the residential building sector. With these orders, our YTD order inflow stands at approx. Rs 14,100 crore, more importantly; nearly 56% of order intake till date is from our T&D business.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in EPC segment mainly in power T&D segment, railway infrastructure and oil & gas infrastructure and has presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 19.1% to Rs 93 crore on 8.2% increase in net sales to Rs 4,587 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip fell 3.89% to currently trade at Rs 1195.95 on the BSE.

