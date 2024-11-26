BSE to reshuffle key indices, Zomato to enter Sensex

The BSE has announced its latest reconstitution of major indices, which will take effect on 23 December 2024. The rebalancing is designed to reflect changes in market capitalization and liquidity, ensuring that the indices remain a robust representation of the current market landscape.

The flagship BSE Sensex will see a notable update, with JSW Steel being removed and Zomato making its debut.

The BSE 100 index will also undergo a substantial overhaul. Ashok Leyland, P.I. Industries, IDFC First Bank, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, UPL, and APL Apollo Tubes are slated for removal. In their place, Jio Financial Services, Suzlon Energy, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Samvardhana Motherson International, and PB Fintech will be added.

In the BSE Sensex 50 index, companies being removed include HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and LTI Mindtree. Meanwhile, Zomato, Jio Financial Services, and Hindustan Aeronautics will be added.

The BSE Sensex Next 50 will undergo an extensive reshuffling. Eight companies, including Adani Green Energy, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, LTIMindtree, Samvardhana Motherson International, PB Fintech, Suzlon Energy, and Adani Power, will join the index.

On the other hand, companies such as Zomato, Hindustan Aeronautics, Ashok Leyland, P.I. Industries, IDFC First Bank, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, UPL, and APL Apollo Tubes, will exit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News