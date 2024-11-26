Bharat Global Developers hits record high on bagging order worth Rs 156-cr

Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,544.70 after the company announced that it has secured a significant order worth Rs 156 crore from UPL Agro, a leading player in the agricultural sector.

The order involves the supply of 3,00,000 tons of oil-grade groundnuts, priced at Rs 52 per kilogram. The total contract value is Rs 156 crore and deliveries are scheduled to be completed in a phased manner over six months, directly to UPL Agro.

BGDL confirmed that all deliveries will undergo rigorous quality checks to meet the highest standards specified by UPL Agro.

On its strategic and financial impact, the company stated that This prestigious order reinforces BGDL's position as a key supplier in the agri-commodities sector and is expected to make a significant contribution to the companys revenue and profitability in the forthcoming quarters. The advance payment received further strengthens our liquidity and underlines our operational efficiency.

Looking ahead on its outlook, the company stated that BGDL continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for industry leaders like UPL Agro. This landmark order aligns with our long-term strategic growth objectives and enhances our credibility in delivering high-value projects. We are confident that this collaboration will pave the way for additional opportunities and contribute positively to shareholder value.

The company remains committed to maintaining transparency and delivering consistent value to all stakeholders. We will keep the exchange informed of any material developments related to this order or future growth initiatives.

Bharat Global Developers (formerly known as Kkrrafton Developers) specializes in sourcing, importing, and exporting a wide array of products spanning industries such as textile, agriculture, consumer goods, and beyond.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 298.03% to Rs 10.11 crore on 300.28% jump in net sales to Rs 216.35 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

